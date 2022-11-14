NAF Planes Bomb Terrorist Camps In Kaduna, Kill Many Bandits





Assets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have conducted aerial patrols over identified bandit enclaves across flashpoints in some parts of Kaduna State, killing many terrorists.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he disclosed that the details of the security operation were made known via operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government by the Troops.

Aruwan explained that, in Kawara area of Igabi local government area, a strike was carried out on an identified bandit location where “Three bandits were confirmed neutralized by the strike, and some kidnapped victims were thus able to escape from the general area, as was later confirmed by credible human intelligence sources on the ground.”

The statement also said in Walawa, Giwa local government area, an active location was targeted and struck successfully.

While in Chikun LGA, armed surveillance was carried out over Faka, Kangon Kadi, Damba, Ungwan Turai,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper