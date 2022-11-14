Oramah, Marwa, Amusan Emerge LEADERSHIP Persons Of The Year





Also, for the year 2022, three state governors were jointly nominated for the award of LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year. They are Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The governors were awarded for “programmes that significantly transformed lives in their states and for relatively transparent public records and proven interest in infrastructural development and business.”

Governor El-Rufai, who was a nominee last year, jointly won the award for his leadership, especially his effort to transform Kaduna State by delivering a strong economy, unprecedented infrastructural development and reforming the state public service and institutions into a lean but effective civil service.

Governor Abiodun also won in the Governor of the Year category for his focused and audacious efforts at infrastructural development and his strides in expanding the business profile of the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi made the…





