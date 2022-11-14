Why I’m Inviting Opposition Leaders To Inaugurate Projects In Rivers – Wike





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that nobody has right to question his decision to invite leaders of opposition political parties in the country to inaugurate some of the projects executed by his administration in the State.

Apart from the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who inagurated the Peter Odili Cancer Diagnostic and Cardiovascular Centre in Port Harcourt this Monday, the governor has also invited President Muhammadu Buhari, to inaugurate the Nabo Graham-Douglas Campus of the Nigeria Law School in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Other opposition leaders expected to inaugurate projects executed by the Wike administration in the State are a former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as well as presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi, and tha of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

LEADERSHIP observed that the development has further heightened the tension within the ranks of the Peoples Democratic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper