Why Obi Is Unsettling Tinubu, Atiku – Campaign Team





As rival political parties try to outdo each other with criticisms, the Obi-Datti Media has reiterated that the use of statistics by the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi will continue to rattle other candidates.

The disclosure was made in a statement signed by the Obi-Datti Media office and made available to Leadership.

They insisted that Obi’s issues-driven campaigns even though the correct and necessary thing to do in an ideal democratic setting has remained foreign and unfamiliar to Nigeria’s political environment, noting it as “the apparent disgruntlement from his competitors and the opposition political parties.”

According to the group, using statistics to back explanations is inconveniencing and upsetting as it might sound to his competitors in the presidential race, saying there is no backing down, or join their train, adding that it is seen globally as the domain of big businesses, especially in the age of the internet, big data, and machine…





Source: Leadership Newspaper