Ahead Of 2023 Elections, Editors To Put Political Gladiators On Their Toes





Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has resolved to put political gladiators on their toes as the media has a greater stake in promoting the cause of democracy and good governance since its survival, growth, and development are intrinsically linked to its sustenance.

The Editors, therefore, said they have huge responsibility to wield the media gauntlet to put political actors on their toes.

In the face of growing divisive tendencies by state and non-state actors, the umbrella body of all the editors in Nigeria also advised the media to rise to arrest this drift in order to prevent the nation from being torn to shreds.

These were contained in a communique of the 18th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), with a theme: ‘Political Landscape, Credible Elections And The Role of Editors’, organised by the NGE and held in Owerri, Imo State, between November 9 and 13, 2022 and signed by NGE president, Mustapha Isah, and the general secretary, Iyobosa…





