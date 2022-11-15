Air Peace Suspends Flights Into Dubai Over Visa Ban





Air Peace airline, yesterday, announced suspension of its Dubai operations indefinitely over inabilty of Nigerians to get visa to the country.

In a press statement by Airpeace management and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, the airline said their operation will be suspended from Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022.

The statement reads, “We hereby inform the public, especially our Dubai passengers, that effective from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, we shall be suspending our Dubai operations till further notice.

“This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

“Air Peace has been operating into UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination.”

“We shall provide further updates as the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper