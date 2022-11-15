Atiku, PDP G-5 Governors Feud Will End Soon, Says Saraki





Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed optimism that the political differences between the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the party’ s five governors led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike will soon be resolved.

Saraki spoke with reporters in Ilorin on the sidelines of the 10th memorial prayer for his late father and Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

Responding to a journalist’s question on the crisis, Saraki said, “We will surprise Nigerians. We are going to work together to improve the lot of Nigeria. We will surprise Nigerians. This is because we all think about what is good for this country. Look at the poverty that is on the street. Look at how governance has not gone well.

“We will put Nigerians first because Nigerians want PDP back in power. The little differences between Governor Wike and Alhaji Abubakar, we will resolve them and at the end of the day whether Wike…





Source: Leadership Newspaper