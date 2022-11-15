Dangote Industries Ltd Reiterates Commitment To Job Creation, Economic Devt





Dangote Industries Limited has continuously shown its commitment to Nigeria’s economic development through continuous innovation, value creation and investments.

It has been noted that Dangote’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy had been monumental and the impact had been felt in almost every sector of the country.

The group restated this at its special day at the just concluded 2022 Lagos International Trade fair.

The group executive director, Commercial Operations, Hajiya Halima Aliko-Dangote said: “the president/chief executive of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote is passionate about deepening the Nigerian economy through industrialisation, job creation, provision and rehabilitation of essential infrastructure, and the welfare of the citizens.

“This informs our devotion as strategic partners with all the major Chambers of Commerce across the nation, and we sponsor their activities. Our participation at all major trade fairs across Nigeria demonstrates our belief that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper