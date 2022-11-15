Gunmen Kill Monarch, 2 Guests In Imo





Suspected gunmen yesterday invaded the Obudi Agwa community in Oguta local government area of Imo State and killed the monarch and his two guests.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the hoodlums stormed the palace of the community traditional ruler, Eze Assor, Udi of Obudi Agwa, and killed the monarch and two others before leaving.

Speaking on the incident, Obinna Jumbo, the coordinator of Agwa Development Centre, explained that the incident occurred yesterday morning around 10 am.

He revealed that the assailants arrived in two white hummer buses and three motorcycles.

The community leader who was close to tears while fielding questions from our correspondent explained that the bodies of the traditional ruler and two others who were holding meetings with the monarch had been deposited at the mortuary.

Another community source who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the gunmen were said to have executed the attack in two locations and left the community unchallenged.

Source: Leadership Newspaper