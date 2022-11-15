NAF Airstrikes Eliminate Wanted Terror Kingpins Buzu, Ganai, Others





The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has separately eliminated wanted terror kingpins, Halilu Buzu, in Zamfara State and Alhaji Ganai and his associate, Yellow Kano, in Kaduna State.

According to military sources, the terror kingpins and fighters were killed in two separate airstrikes following credible intelligence.

Halilu Buzu was killed on October 21, 2022 during airstrikes targeted at their logistics base in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

A senior officer said the airstrike was authorised after credible intelligence had revealed that a prominent terrorist, Halilu Buzu, of Sububu in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State had scheduled an early morning meeting with some of his foot soldiers in the area.

The intelligence had also revealed the location and exact position of his logistic base where he and his cohorts usually store their ammunitions, vehicles and other ill-gotten loots.

“Consequently, NAF aircraft were scrambled to simultaneously strike the location of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper