Nigeria, Ghana, Others Seek Safer Airspace In West Africa





In a bid to secure a safer airspace in West Africa, accident investigation officers across Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, are undergoing training in accident or incident investigation in the state safety programme.

The training, which is currently ongoing in Abuja, has representative of the accident investigation agencies from these countries, who will be groomed in air accident or incident programme and ways of offering preventive measures.

Recall that Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Liberia, Guinea make up the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) a regional body, which collaborate on air safety in West Africa.

Speaking at the event, Engineer Mohammed Wali, director of operations and representative of the Commissioner of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria, said “the impact of the workshop cannot be over emphasized. As investigators, we take the mess and turn it into a message and at the end of the day, you have the safety…





Source: Leadership Newspaper