Presidency Begins Implementation Of At-Risk-Children Programme In Borno





Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais, has said concerns about the growing number of out-of-school-children in Nigeria compelled the Federal Government to conceptualise and establish the At-Risk-Children Programme (ARC-P).

It’s an interventionist scheme designed to address the plight of vulnerable children and youth across all States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on Tuesday during the official flag-off of a three-week training programme for over 900 ARC-P youth facilitators in Maiduguri, Borno State, Mrs Uwais who is also the National Lead of the Programme, domiciled in the Office of the Vice President, said the initiative was geared towards addressing the cross-cutting concerns of children and vulnerable youth in Nigeria, using a multi-dimensional approach covering education, health, digital and vocational skills, enterpreneurship, agriculture as well as sports and life skills.

Uwais, who was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper