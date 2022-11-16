A Call To Address Plight Of Children





Children are moving around helpless, having little or nothing to say about what concerns them. Children growing up in conflict environments have become the targets of insurgents, bandits, ritual killers and kidnappers running riot across the country.

From limited access to education, to poor healthcare, the children of Nigeria are facing hard life. Nigeria has the second highest infant mortality in the world among children under 5 years. Nigerian children

face variety of challenges in their daily lives. The future of thousands of school children in Nigeria, especially in the North, remains bleak as hundreds of schools in some states are closed indefinitely due to the rising insecurity. Many children have abandoned education due to the psychological traumas of witnessing violent attacks or living in captivity.

With half the country’s population comprising of people under the age of 15 years, poverty in Nigeria disproportionately affects children. Extreme poverty…





Source: Leadership Newspaper