All Invited Super Eagles Stars Storm, Dare Ronaldo’s Portugal





Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has the full compliment of invited players as three-time African champions Nigeria get set for what could be a fiery international friendly with Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday.

In camp are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Adebayo Adeleye, defenders William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebube Duru, as well as midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

There are also forwards Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman. Forward Samuel Chukwueze was being expected on Tuesday night.

Thursday’s encounter at the 50,000 -capacity Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon is the first-ever full international between both countries, and it promises fireworks with Portugal heading to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar the following day and Nigeria eager to blood a corp of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper