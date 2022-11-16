ASUU Fingers Ngige In Half-Salary Payment To Members As Union Begins Nationwide Protests





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, for personally directing the stoppage of their salaries in the name of ‘no-work, no-pay’ policy.

The national president of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke on Tuesday on Channels Television’s current affairs programme, ‘Politics Today’, which was monitored by LEADERSHIP, also lamented that the Minister has converted the struggle into a personal fight with the Union.

Recall that ASUU had a few weeks ago raised the alarm that the Federal Government had turned the university lecturers to casual workers by paying them half-salaries for the month of October.

But in its response, the federal government said the University teachers were paid in pro-rata for the number of days they (lecturers) worked in October, having suspended their prolonged industrial action on October 14.

The lecturers, however, resolved to stage protest over the pro-rata salary payment…





