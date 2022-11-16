Expert Raises The Alarm Over Rise In Non-communicable Diseases





Head of healthcare division at PPC Limited, Dr. Chikara Nwoke, has raised the alarm over the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory infections and cardiovascular diseases, in Nigeria.

The expert in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said NCDs, which accounts for 74 percent of deaths globally, are on the rise in Nigeria, adding that in developing countries, these severe health conditions impact adversely on the working population, cutting down on productivity and overall economic output.

As efforts to tackle NCDs in Nigeria, Nwoke said Nigeria has over the years accelerated action to reduce the proliferation of the diseases, while advocating for a multifaceted approach to stem the tide of rising NCDs in Nigeria. “This should involve both the development of human capital and procurement of medical facilities to effectively cater for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and continuous management of these diseases, ” he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper