FRSC: FCT Sector Command kick-starts 2022 Sports Week





FCT sector command of the Federal Road Safety Commission on Wednesday kicked off its 2022 Sports Weeks in Abuja, with special marshals from 50 units of the command participating in football, table tennis, tennis, chess and other events.

FCT sector commander of FRSC, Oga Ochi Samuel, who spoke to newsmen shortly after kicking off the football event at the practice pitch of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, said the aim of competitions which is the second edition is to keep special Marshalls fit and also identify talents that could be nurture and expose to international competitions.

According to him, it is also an opportunity for personnel of FRSC, FCT Sector Command, to come together and socialise.

“It is an opportunity for special marshals to come together to keep fit.

“We all know what sports does to our life, and these are people that are engaged almost 24 hours on a daily basis and throughout the year, being on the road for the number of months this year. So, getting to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper