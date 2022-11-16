I’m Sorry For Supporting Obaseki’s Re-election, Wike Apologises To Oshiomhole





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has apologised to a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on the role he played in the re-election of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Wike, who tendered the apology on Wednesday while speaking at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in the Obio/Akpor local government area of the State, said he has learnt his lessons and advised that the past should remain in the past.

The governor said: “I use this opportunity to apologise to you. I came to Edo State to make sure your candidate didn’t win election. I said you won’t win and you didn’t win. That assignment has been done and we now know who is who,” Wike told a smiling Oshiomhole, who was the guest of honour at the project commissioning.

“We are now friends, let bygones be bygones,” Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongman told the ex-APC national chairman.

Source: Leadership Newspaper