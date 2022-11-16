JUST-IN: Drunk Soldier Kills Army General In Lagos





A drunk Soldier of the Nigerian Army has killed an Army General at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) in Lagos.

According to sources, the Soldier identified as Corporal Abayomi Ebun attached to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja accidentally knocked down the senior officer at about 10:30am on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 while driving out of the Centre.

The source added that the soldier, who was on Pass, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he knocked down the Director of Finance, NAFRC, Brigadier General James.

An internal memo obtained by LEADERSHIP said the senior officer was confirmed dead at the NAFRC Medical Center where he was rushed to immediately for medical attention after the incident.

The memo said at about 152230A Nov. 22, one (service number withheld) CPL Abayomi Ebun of Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) Abuja on pass and residing at Block P old Barracks NAFRC, while driving out of the centre knocked down the director of finance…





Source: Leadership Newspaper