Madami Etsu: Rewriting The Story of Niger’s IGR   





It is widely storied that the internal revenues generated by many states in Nigeria are nothing to write home about due to many factors. Let’s leave the dissection of the factors for another day. Despite the knots, a few states could be exempted from the grim stories. Niger, my state, unfortunately, isn’t one of them. Worried by the situation and to spur change and have the story rewritten, the governor, His Excellency Abubakar Sani Bello, was diligent and thorough as he scouted for an enabler of change. The baton fell on Mohammed Madami Etsu (A Deputy Director of Taxes) from the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS), where he has grown through the ranks since 1995, has held many appointments, and has performed very well. The last position was coordinator of the quartet of Bauchi, Plateau, Yobe, and Borno State for the FIRS.

Etsu resumed his chairmanship of the Niger State Service of Internal Revenue in June 2021. He has now spent 17 months on the job. Some people would say assessment of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper