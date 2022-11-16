‘Ship Berthing Cost In Nigeria Drops To $20,000 Per Vessel’





The collaborative efforts of the federal government with the private sector and a Civil Society group – Convention on Business Integrity (CBi) to curb corruption at the seaports has earned international praise and won the first ever “Outstanding Achievement in Collective Action Award” of the Switzerland-based Basel Institute on Governance.

Specifically, because of the joint efforts of the federal government agencies – including the Shippers Council, ICPC, DSS and the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, the Technical Unit on Governance & Anti-Corruption Reforms, TUGAR, alongside the CBi, through the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, (MACN); the cost of a ship berthing in Nigeria – often aggravated by unreceipted extortions – has now drastically reduced from $150,000 per vessel that arrives in the country to about $20,000.

This was disclosed when a delegation of the CBi paid a courtesy call on vice president Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

According to Mr….





Source: Leadership Newspaper