2022 World Cup: Obey Qatar’s Laws, Nigerian Fans Warned





Ahead of Sunday, November 20 commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Nigerians football fans and stakeholders travelling to the Western Asian country for the soccer showpiece have been urged to comply with rules and regulations of the country.

The Embassy of Nigeria in Doha gave the advice in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sports on Thursday, saying Nigerian fans should endeavour to obey and respect the laws of the host country while in Qatar and ensure that they comply with all relevant guidelines/requirements for visiting fans before embarking on the trip.

It also warned the Nigerian fans against being misled into believing that the Special World Cup Visa called Hayya Card and Entry Permit can be converted to Work Visa, to guarantee stay in the Gulf country.

The statement signed by the spokesperson of the Embassy, Mr Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said: “The Embassy of Nigeria in Doha, Qatar warmly welcome fans from Nigeria that will be travelling for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper