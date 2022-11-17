2023: Atiku Has Solutions To Transform Nigeria – Imansuagbon





A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, Thursday, said the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the antidotes to the myriads of problems bedevilling Nigeria, calling on Nigerians to vote massively for the former vice president in the 2023 presidential election.

Imansuagbon in a statement in Benin City, the State capital, also urged Nigerians to believe in the presidency of Atiku just as he cautioned Nigerians against repeating mistakes of 2015 where, according to him, the current ruling party used lies, outright falsehood and propaganda to attain power.

The popular educationist and former governorship aspirant implored Nigerians to see in Atiku a unifier, a job creator and a man ready to take the country to greater heights and the passion in changing the narrative for the better.

He said, “I have known Atiku for a long time. The man is clean and passionate about Nigeria. He is also a true democrat. He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper