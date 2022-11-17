At Zik’s Posthumous Birthday: Ohanaeze, Sultan, Iwuanyanwu, Others Reaffirm Nigeria’s Unity





Chairman of the Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, yesterday declared that Nigeria’s unity remains non-negotiable.

He however urged political leaders to endeavour to be all-inclusive in their decision-making process.

Iwuanyanwu, who said this at the 3rd Igbo Nsukka Zik Annual Merit Award in Abuja with the theme: “Nigeria of our dreams: possibilities, challenges and realities”, stressed that secession is never an option.

His views were corroborated by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III and the widow of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Uche Azikiwe, at the event.

Others who also spoke at the gathering were former governor of Enugu State, Okwesilieze Owodo and Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum.

Iwuanyanwu said, “Everybody is thinking of being large or big. Nigeria today is a large area of about 200 million people. Whatever you’re doing, if you’re a businessman then you have a market for 200 million people. Why do you want to break it and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper