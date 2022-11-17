Federal Govt Disburses N79m Cash To 3,953 Yobe Indigenes





Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has flagged off the distribution of N20,000 each to 3,953 poorest and vulnerable, mostly women from across the 17 local government areas of Yobe State.

The minister, Sadiya Umar Faouq, represented by the director of humanitarian, Alhaji Ali Grema said the exercise was part of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Farouq stated that the flag-off of the N20,000 cash grant was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

She said, “Specifically, let me state that we are here to flag off the Grant for Vulnerable Groups Programme (GVG) in Yobe State. The GVG is President Muhammadu Buhari’s manifesto fulfillment project, which was introduced in 2020 aimed at sustaining the social inclusion agenda of the President Buhari’s administration on the poor, which is consistent with his compassionate and deliberate national agenda of lifting 100 million…





Source: Leadership Newspaper