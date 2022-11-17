N610bn Paid As Pension In 7 Years – PTAD





The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has disclosed that over N610 billion has been paid in monthly pensions from January 2015 to December 2021.

Executive Secretary of PTAD, Chioma Ejikeme, disclosed this to State House correspondents during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to her, the agency has achieved 90% of its mandate.

She said, “through the unwavering support of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been adjudged by pensioners as the most pensioner-friendly President in Nigeria, and administration which has made pension an unwritten first-line charge.

“The able supervision of the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and our Regulator, PenCom, PTAD’s Management Team has been able to achieve the following: Full implementation of the TSA which has ensured the sanctity of pension funds andenshrined transparency in Pension payments.

“Regular…





Source: Leadership Newspaper