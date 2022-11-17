Privatisation Council Okays Framework For $3bn Hydropower Plant In Benue





In what is expected to be the largest hydropower project in West Africa, the National Council on Privatisation, NCP, has approved a governance framework for the development of a $3 billion plant in Makurdi, Benue State.

This was one of the highlights of the meeting of the Council presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN yesterday, at the Presidential Villa.

With the NCP’s nod, the development of the project, which emerged by way of an unsolicited proposal, will now proceed through the Public Private Partnership arrangement subject to compliance with all existing laws including the Public Procurement Act.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the vice president, Laolu Akande, the novel project will be the first of its kind in the country and is expected to provide 1,650 megawatts of power.

Under the NCP approved Governance Framework, a PPP procurement process is adopted whereby the proponent of the unsolicited proposal and other qualified interested investors…





Source: Leadership Newspaper