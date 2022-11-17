Sokoto Govt Urges Women To Maximise Healthcare Facilities





Sokoto State government has urged women to access free drugs, medical consumable and other routine services in the ongoing Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW).

The state commissioner for health, Dr Ali Inname, made the call at the inauguration of MNCHW at Guiwa Primary Healthcare Centre, organised by Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, SSPHCDA, in collaboration with USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria.

Represented by the executive director of SSPHCDA, Alhaji Abdullahi Romo, Dr Inname reiterated the state government’s commitment toward providing quality healthcare services across the state.

He said the programme was designed to reach out to more pregnant women where they attend ante-natal services in health facilities scattered across the state.

The commissioner urged pregnant women to take attendance to ante-natal seriously and enjoined them to ensure they carried out necessary tests to understand their conditions better.

In his remarks, the executive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper