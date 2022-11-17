Why People Should Not Panic Over Hair Loss – Otubanjo





Hair loss is a medical problem. Do you have a crop of experts specialised in hair loss treatment and surgery in your company?

Yes. We have well-trained medical teams who do the treatments including Nigerian trained experts are capable and carry out the procedures here.

Can you tell us some of the medical procedures you do in the process of restoring hair loss?

You need to be well trained and well experienced in hair loss restoration because there are different types of alopecia. And without the proper diagnosis of a particular type of hair loss or alopecia you could end up prescribing the wrong treatment options for the persons and that will not meet expectation or resolve the problem. The treatment also extends to beards, eyebrows, etc.

So you need to be an expert ; there is a certain level of experience needed apart from the study to be able to ask pertinent questions during consultation to know what caused the particular alopecia the person is experiencing.

By so doing 95…





Source: Leadership Newspaper