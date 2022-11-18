2023: INEC Promises To Address Concerns, Objections On Voter Register





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will address all claims and objections made on the register of voters after the display of the document on November 25.

The nation’s electoral body said it has been harvesting the online concerns and objections and it will do the same for the manual process, stating that in this way, citizens were contributing to the strengthening of the country’s electoral process.

INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday on the ongoing display of voter register, which commenced last Saturday.

Okoye said claims and objections raised by Nigerians, which will be addressed in due course, are the prism within which recent media reports on the presence of ineligible registrants in the register should be seen.

“The full display of all registrants speaks to the Commission’s commitment to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper