Argentina, Uruguay Take 4,000 Pounds Of Meat To World Cup





The national teams of Argentina and Uruguay have each taken 2,000 pounds of meat (900 kilos) with them to the World Cup so players and staff can have a taste of home during the tournament in Qatar.

In the case of Uruguay, the country’s National Institute of Meat (INAC) reached an agreement with the Uruguay FA (AUF) earlier this month to supply the meat.

“The national team is being accompanied by the best nourishment,” AUF president Ignacio Alonso said. “The AUF is a historic ambassador of our country and will take with it another ambassador, which is Uruguayan meat, the best meat in the world.”

Argentina and Uruguay are among the biggest consumers of meat in the world and the asado is considered one the most popular dishes in the countries. The asado is made of different cuts of meats and sausages and cooked on the grill.

Both national teams also made asados in recent World Cups.

"The mate [special tea], the asado [meat] and football go together in Uruguay and are part…





Source: Leadership Newspaper