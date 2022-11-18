Bauchi Speaker Promises Speedy Passage Of 2023 Budget





The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has assured the State governor, Bala Mohammed, and the people of the State of speedy passage of the 2023 budget proposal presented the State Assembly.

The lawmaker noted that just like actions taken on previous budgets by the lawmakers, this will not be different in order to fast-track and consolidate on the huge successes recorded by the Bala Mohammed-led administration.

Suleiman in his remark thanked all eminent citizens present at the budget presentation and described the occasion as historic as it is the last budget to be presented in the life of the current administration.

“Today’s occasion is historic in the sense that it is the last time this Assembly will have this type of special session to receive His Excellency for budget presentation as well as the last Budget presentation of His Excellency to the Honourable House in his first term in office.

“Your Excellency, distinguished ladies and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper