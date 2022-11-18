Expert Faults Treatment Of Fibroid In Nigeria





An obstetrician/gynaecologist and managing director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, has said the non-cancerous growths that develop in or on a woman’s uterus (fibroid) do not necessarily require a surgery as there are many options now available for women to choose from, including High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU).

Abayomi, who spoke virtually during the 10 years anniversary of the Abuja Nordica Fertility Centre, said “It’s not every fibroid that needs to be treated to start with, it’s not every fibroid that you want to treat that you need to operate on. So, there are many options now available for women to choose from. If I were a woman and I have fibroid, I will do HIFU or something non-invasive. I would probably prefer it than going under the knife.”

He said HIFU is a non-invasive technology in that it converts ultrasound into heat energy, saying “It’s like killing the fibroid without really touching it. We heat the cells to a particular…





Source: Leadership Newspaper