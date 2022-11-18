Firm Announces Move To Afro-Caribbean Corridor





Wennovation Hub, Nigeria’s pioneer innovation accelerator, has announced its expansion into the Afro-Caribbean corridor.

According to a statement by the Hub, the Wehub-Barbados will be the hub’s first location outside Africa and is part of its “Global Scale” strategy.

It said the Caribbean economy amidst other countries in the Americas is favorable to startups as major regulatory adjustments have been implemented to attract increased trade and business activity into the global tourism hotbed.

The statement listed some of these reforms that have made it easier to start a business in the region to include business registrations, enforcing contracts, and paying taxes.

“The We-hub Barbados will aim to continue its impact by implementing founder catalyst programs and providing startup support services such as Market Entry and Consulting Services for African and Caribbean Startups looking to expand operations across the Atlantic.

“The Hub will also provide Training and Investment…





Source: Leadership Newspaper