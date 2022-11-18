JUST-IN: NASC Appoints Tambuwal As Acting Clerk For N’Assembly





The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), on Friday, announced the appointment of key officers to man the top management team of the National Assembly bureaucracy with Mr Sani Magaji Tambuwal, erstwhile Secretary of Finance and Accounts, as the acting Clerk to the National Assembly (Ag. CNA).

Tambuwal’s appointment comes on the heels of reports that the outgoing CNA, Arc Amos Ojo, was due to proceed on compulsory pre-retirement leave since last Monday.

However, NASC explained that Ojo will have to stay put and work with the acting CNA till February 14, 2023 when he will be due for retirement, in order to ensure the completion of the ongoing 2023 Budget’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

A statement issued by the executive chairman of NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, dated Friday, November 18, 2022, listed other appointees to include: Mr Ogunlana Kamoru, who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper