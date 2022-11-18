Natasha Akpoti Drags Kogi Gov, Others To Court Over Alleged Defamation





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central for the 2023 elections, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has dragged the Kogi State governor, Yahaha Bello, and others to court for linking her to terrorism.

Other defendants in the suit are the state government and the State Information and Communications Commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo.

The Kogi State government had called on heads of security agencies in Nigeria to invite Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for questioning over alleged terrorism capable of dragging the state back to “the dark era”, according to a statement issued by Fanwo, who noted that the PDP senatorial candidate had exhibited enough actions to be invited over terrorism-related activities, particularly with how the PDP and organisations linked to her had advocated for the release of an alleged terrorist named Safiu, who is being detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In the suit filed by her Counsel, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), dated November 11, 2022, Natasha described the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper