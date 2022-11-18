Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Unveil 2022 World Cup Song ‘Tukoh Taka’





Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares, have unveiled their infectious and celebratory new World Cup song “Tukoh Taka.”

Thriving on a jittery hook and a throbbing beat, the track — produced by Gordo, Play-N-Skillz and Massari — makes history as the first FIFA World Cup song featuring English, Spanish and Arabic lyrics.

“I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this,” Maluma said in a statement, adding, “Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

Fares said: “‘Tukoh Taka’, the song that I was honored to participate in its composition, arrangement, and choreography, made me more passionate about it, in addition to working alongside two of my favorite international artists, Nicki Minaj and Maluma. I truly wish that ‘Tukoh Taka’ will be transmitting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper