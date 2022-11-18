PASAN Demands Immediate Appointment Of New Clerk For N’Assembly





The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has demanded the immediate appointment of new Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

The Union frowned at the delay in the immediate appointment of a new Clerk that would steer the affairs of the National Assembly Service.

While urging the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Engineer Ahmed Amshi, to immediately name an acting Clerk to the National Assembly, PASAN noted that the Legislature as an independent arm of the government couldn’t be without a Head of Management.

According to a statement in Abuja on Thursday signed by the chairman of PASAN, NASC Chapter, Comrade Ojemeri Adolf Oisamaye, he stated that the appointment of new CNA becomes more imperative when all the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government are currently defending the 2023 budget proposals.

The Union called on the leadership of the National Assembly not to tolerate any contravention of the laid-down Rules…





Source: Leadership Newspaper