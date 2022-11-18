Unitrust Insurance Policyholders Get N1.3bn Claims





Unitrust Insurance Company Limited has paid N1.3 billion claims to its policyholders who suffered insured risks as at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

This means, the insurer paid the said claims within the first nine months of the current year, while demonstrating its unwavering commitment and capacity to obligate claims as at when due.

According to the chief marketing officer(CMO) of the company, Mr. Dele Oyetunji, a significant number of customers appreciated the role Unitrust plays in underwriting their insurance risks that accounted for the sum paid as claims during the 3rd Quarter.

He said further: ‘”claims payment is a very important responsibility because our major focus is to ensure that our customers enjoy the benefits of taking all forms of insurances with Unitrust Insurance Co. Ltd.”

On his part, its managing director/CEO, Mr John Ijerheime, said: “we also understand the importance the National insurance Commission (NAICOM), places in claims…





Source: Leadership Newspaper