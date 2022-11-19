2023: INEC Names Edo Speaker, Omosede, Onobun, Others As Edo PDP NASS Candidates





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun; Barr. Omosede Igbinedion; Barr. Jimoh Ijegbai, and a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, as candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in federal constituencies of Edo State for the next year’s general election.

Names of Barr. Omosede, who is gunning to represent Ovia federal constituency and others were published on the website of INEC as final list of candidates of the Edo PDP for the National Assembly seats.

Speaker Onobun is contesting to represent Esan West/Esan Central and Igueben federal constituency, Hon Adjoto is seeking election to represent Akoko-Edo federal constituency while Hon Ijegbai is gunning to represent Owan federal constituency in the 2023 elections.

PDO senatorial candidates on the new list are Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen for Edo South, Senator Clifford Ordia for Edo Central and Senator Francis…





Source: Leadership Newspaper