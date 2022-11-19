2023: Kano’s Eligible Voters Stand At 5.9m – REC





The newly appointed Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ambassador Zango Abdu, has said that INEC was fully ready to conduct free and fair elections in the State come 2023.

This is even as the new REC disclosed that the number of eligible voters on the preliminary register of voters for Kano State now stands at 5,927,565.

Ambassador Abdu made the disclosure at a meeting with stakeholders held at the Conference Hall of the INEC State office in Kano on Friday.

He said INEC was fully prepared to work strictly based on the provisions of the Constitution of the land and various electoral laws guiding its modus operandi.

Abdu explained that Section 19 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 requires the Commission to display the hard copies of the voter register for each Registration Area and local government area.

He stressed that, “the preliminary register of voters in Kano state now stands at 5,927,565. It is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper