3 Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Enugu





Three Policemen were feared dead on Saturday when unknown gunmen attacked their checkpoint at Agbani, headquaters of Nkanu West local government area of Enugu State.

Many others were injured during the attack, which occured at a roundabout near the Agbani Divisional Police Station.

The police officers were on a stop-and-search duty when the assailants sighted them and immediately opened fire on them, bringing down three security operatives.

The hoodlums operated in a vehicle, and reportedly escaped towards Ugbawka.

The attack occurred less than 24 hours after a former Commissioner in the State and one-time chairman of Oji-River local government area, Chief Gabriel Onuzulike, and his older brother were killed at their Nkpokolo-Achi hometown by ungunmen.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Police Command has disclosed that following a distress call on the Oji-River incident, two assailants were intercepted and neutralised by a joint Police/Army team.

Source: Leadership Newspaper