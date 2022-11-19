BudgIT Launches Mobile App For Citizens To Track Projects, Funds 





BudgIT Foundation, a foremost civic tech organisation leading the advocacy for fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria, has officially launched the Tracka Mobile 2.0 Application to aid participatory governance at the subnational level.

The Tracka Mobile 2.0 Application is BudgIT’s first mobile app in 10 years.

It was developed under the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) Project with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

On the application, citizens can view all the federal projects in a state in a particular year, they can also search and report specific projects in their community, and view monthly federal allocations to their Local Government Area.

The mobile Application will also enable citizens to connect with the government as a user can post or vote for a community need.

This will aid elected representatives, the MDAs, CSOs and NGOs to conduct a proper needs assessment and tailor interventions…





Source: Leadership Newspaper