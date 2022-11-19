Delta Revokes N10bn Road Contract, May Withdraw Apology For Omo-Agege





The Delta State government has revoked the contract for Sector A of the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriageway due to poor performance by the contractor.

The decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting yesterday.

The commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, told journalists in Asaba that the council approved the revocation because the contractor was not able to execute the job as expected.

He said the contract was awarded in 2013 and the contractor failed to perform to the expectation of the state government.

“At today’s exco meeting, we terminated the contract of Sector A of the Ughelli/Asaba expressway. Sector A is from Ughelli to Aradhe in Isoko North local government area.

“The contractor that has been handling that project since 2013 when it was awarded, but has not been performing up to expectation. We have not only repudiated it, we have also approved the award of that project to another contractor immediately,” he said.

Source: Leadership Newspaper