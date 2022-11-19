Ebonyi/Benue Crisis Claims Over 30 Lives





The chairman of Ado local government area of Benue State, James Oche, has said the renewed crisis between Effium and Ezza communities in Benue and Ebonyi states had claimed over 30 lives.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Benue State government where he highlighted the activities of criminals terrorising the state, including the renewed hostilities within Effium and Ezza communities.

This is even as the special adviser to the governor on security, Lt. Col. Paul Hembah who confirmed the killings said over 30 people were killed at the boundary between Benue and Ebonyi in Ado LGA of Benue State.

According to him, the killings were carried out a few days ago, and security agents have been drafted to the area to avoid further killings.

Oche in the letter said the Ado members of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards had achieved commendable success with the arrest of persons suspected to have masterminded the killings.

He maintained that one of the arrested suspects…





Source: Leadership Newspaper