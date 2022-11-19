EFCC Arrests Suspected 18 Fraudsters In Kwara





Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on Friday, arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

They are Adeleye Ayodeji, Muhammed Ayub, Odelade Samuel, Sodiq Olanrewaju, Ola Francis, Adeniyi Damilare, Olalekan Samad, Tunde Ayodele, Zubair Buhari and Oladosu Naheem.

Others are Olowokere Jamiu, Lawal Usman, Jamiu Abdulrasaq, Lawal Ahmed, Opeyemi Samuel, Alarape Ahmed, Kolawole Daniel and Ganiyu Taofeek.

The suspects were smoked out of their hideouts at Sobi, Akerebiata and Las Vegas Estate, Asa Dam areas of Ilorin.

The suspects, who are mostly in their early 20s, include six students of renowned tertiary institutions in the State, a footballer, fashion designer, Bitcoin dealer, laundryman and an online betting gambler, among others.

Upon arrest, five exotic cars, 32 different brands of mobile phones, eight laptops and other incriminating materials were recovered from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper