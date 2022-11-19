 NGO Floats Food Bank, Plans To Fete 500 Underprivileged In Edo





The management team of Positive Minds Development Initiative, (POMDI), a non-profit organization based in Benin City, Edo State, at the weekend, disclosed plans to fete over 500 indigents within the State capital metropolis.

The chief executive officer, POMDI, and former Miss Tourism Nigeria, Queen Irene Igbinigie, said it was going to be the second edition, tagged ‘Food Bank Festival 2023’.

Giving reasons behind the philanthropic and humanitarian gesture, she explained that she has been passionate about the plight of the down-trodden who were further battered by the economic downturn in the country.

While soliciting for support and partnership from well-meaning Edo people and Nigerians at large, the Beauty Queen also noted that the event scheduled to hold on January 4, 2023, will feature workshop, talent hunt and trainings.

“Our concern at POMDI is basically to be our brother’s keeper by providing succour for those who cannot afford a meal. We want to put smiles on their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper