Sokoto Bags 3 World Bank Awards Of Excellence





The Sokoto State government has bagged three Awards of Excellence from the World Bank following the diligent implementation of World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Project (SFTAS).

The acting Commissioner for Finance in the State, Dr Mohammed Inname, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

Inname said that SFTAS was being run by the World Bank for the past four to five years in the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

He said: “It is aimed at strengthening the financial and accountability systems in the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The project ends by the end of this year and the states that have performed well were rewarded with awards.”

Inname said that the 2022 edition of the Awards was held on Monday, November 14, at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

According to Inname, who doubles as the State Commissioner for Health, the State government was able to perform wonderfully in all the three…





Source: Leadership Newspaper