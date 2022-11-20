2022 World Cup Opens In Qatar Amid Barrage Of Criticisms





The much-awaited Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in the Asian country of Qatar on Sunday amid barrage of criticisms over its treatment of migrant workers, LGBT rights and social restrictions, staking its reputation on delivering a smooth global tournament.

Speaking at the opening ceremonies ahead of the host nation facing Ecuador in Group A opener, Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, said the event gathered people of all nationalities and beliefs.

“From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022,” he said.

“How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together all at once,” the monarch added.

The opening ceremony featured three camels, American actor, Morgan Freeman, and a performance of a new tournament song called ‘Dreamers’ featuring singer, Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer, Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and the presidents of Egypt,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper