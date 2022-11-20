Again, Wike Accuses Ayu Of Pocketing Party’s Funds





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has again, accused the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, of pocketing funds realised by the party from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for primaries in May this year

Wike, who spoke on Saturday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium during the flag-off of the PDP campaigns in Port Harcourt, challenged Ayu to head to the Court if he is innocent.

The event was attended by Wike and other members of the PDP G-5 – Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Also, in attendance was the PDP deputy national chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The governor said: “If anybody feels hurt, let him go to court and challenge me. Nobody will listen to a man who is corrupt. I challenge Ayu, you are corrupt, you cannot lead me to any campaign. Rivers State will not.

“Ayu is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper